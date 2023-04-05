Wet winter could set up for a high mosquito season, here's why

SACRAMENTO -- A rainy winter season has Sacramento County's Mosquito and Vector Control on high alert.

Experts say the combination of warmer weather and standing water is the perfect environment for mosquito populations to grow.

Mosquito season runs from May until October. Experts say this season could have more mosquitos due to the number of available habitats.

With that, their concern is a rise in West Nile virus. Sarah Wheeler, laboratory director for the Sacramento-Yolo County Mosquito and Vector Control District, says they identify the virus every year.

"If we have a big mosquito year, we could have a lot of mosquitos in the area and it could lead to a potential outbreak of West Nile Virus," Wheeler said.

That's why vector control crews are working hard to identify wetlands and start mitigation efforts.

Wheeler says the community can help keep mosquito populations low by clearing backyards of any standing water. County residents with a pond in their backyard can call vector control for technicians to examine the pond.