Westbound I-80 blocked in Sierra after crash involving semi, delivery truck
PLACER COUNTY – A crash involving a semi and a delivery truck has traffic at a crawl along Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near the Blue Canyon Road offramp.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found that a semi and a delivery truck were involved.
No estimated time of clearing has been given.
Drivers should expect heavy delays if heading through the area.
