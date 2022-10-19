Watch CBS News
Local News

Westbound I-80 blocked in Sierra after crash involving semi, delivery truck

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Westbound I-80 blocked in Sierra after crash involving semi, delivery truck
Westbound I-80 blocked in Sierra after crash involving semi, delivery truck 00:50

PLACER COUNTY – A crash involving a semi and a delivery truck has traffic at a crawl along Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near the Blue Canyon Road offramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found that a semi and a delivery truck were involved.

No estimated time of clearing has been given.

Drivers should expect heavy delays if heading through the area. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 7:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.