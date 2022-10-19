Westbound I-80 blocked in Sierra after crash involving semi, delivery truck

PLACER COUNTY – A crash involving a semi and a delivery truck has traffic at a crawl along Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near the Blue Canyon Road offramp.

Interstate 80 westbound at Blue Canyon is closed due to a collision involving a semi versus a delivery truck. Resources at scene. Unknown time for re-opening.￼ pic.twitter.com/Y2ktHKZZDm — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) October 19, 2022

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found that a semi and a delivery truck were involved.

No estimated time of clearing has been given.

Drivers should expect heavy delays if heading through the area.