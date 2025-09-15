West Sacramento teachers say low pay is pushing too many colleagues to competing districts

Why are West Sacramento teachers moving out of Washington Unified?

The West Sacramento Teachers Association (WSTA) says the city's school district is losing far too many beloved, award-winning teachers to larger districts that are offering better pay.

The union is currently advocating for a seven percent salary increase for educators as well as a health benefits plan that would include full coverage for the educator and one additional family member.

"It really feels like we are at the tipping point," said Doug Knepp, WSTA president.

Right now, Knepp says the salaries within the Washington Unified School District simply cannot keep up with neighboring Sacramento, Elk Grove, Natomas and Roseville school districts.

"When we can drive two miles to be in a school district with competitive and fair wages and robust health insurance plans, that is what we are competing with," Knepp said.

Take neighboring Sacramento City Unified for example: Knepp says Sacramento offers fully covered health benefits for the educator and their family.

Whereas within Washington Unified, teachers there are paying about $1,750 a month for their Kaiser family health plans or roughly $17,000 per year out of their salary.

Knepp says in Sacramento city schools, teachers have seen a 30% pay increase since 2022.

He argues that a teacher could leave Washington Unified today and be making about $30,000 more in salary and health benefits in Sacramento.

"Our students here in West Sacramento deserve the best. When those experienced teachers that have been here a long time, an institution here in town, when they go away it leaves a giant, devastating vacuum," Knepp said.

It also impacts morale at the schools and leaves younger teachers without the seasoned mentors they need to grow.

Tuesday, Sept. 11, the Board of Education meeting for Washington Unified was standing room only as the teachers' union packed the house and spoke directly to the board in public comment.

Knepp says their proposal of a seven percent raise was rejected by the district, which counter-offered 4%.

"I feel like this is my home away from home. I don't want to leave. However, I don't want to say goodbye to more amazing teachers year after year because of something each one of you here tonight could fix right now," an educator from Elkhorn Elementary said in public comment.

Other teachers added that they are not asking for the moon, simply what is fair.

On Wednesday, the morning following the meeting, the vast majority of West Sacramento teachers also protested outside of every school across the district.

West Sacramento Teachers Association

They say it was to send a message that they are standing up not only for themselves, but for their students who deserve to see their West Sacramento neighbors leading their classrooms.

"It's important for these community schools to have their teachers live in the community, for students to see themselves in their educators," Knepp said. "We believe that if you're going to prioritize students, you have to keep the best teachers with them. That is what they are failing to do right now."

Knepp says the district has failed to keep up with rising costs and students will suffer if more teachers continue to leave for larger districts.

WTSA will continue negotiations with the district and teachers want to avoid a strike.

CBS Sacramento reached out to Washington Unified for a comment on this story on Monday afternoon and has not yet heard back.