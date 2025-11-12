West Sacramento supportive housing development pairs homes with on-site services

A groundbreaking ceremony in West Sacramento on Wednesday marked a major step toward a new supportive housing project.

Mosaic West Sac is a supportive housing complex designed to lift people out of homelessness and into stability. In addition to homelessness, the new development will offer housing for people overcoming trauma, mental health challenges and substance abuse.

What sets it apart is what surrounds it. Next door to the complex are services like Recovery Cafe, JAM Academy for job training, a community garden for fresh produce, and an emergency food and clothing pantry.

Through a network of support, officials hope the development gives residents access to nearly everything they need to rebuild their lives.

"People who are in the housing won't be required to partake in those things, but they're going to be right outside their door all the time, and we're hoping that gives some people that depth and breadth to be able to not only keep their housing but truly thrive and move forward in their lives to the best way they can," said Don Bosley, executive director of Mosaic West Sac.

Phase one of the project includes eight studio units, with the first residents expected to move in by next year.