Crime

West Sacramento teen shot in apparent retaliation for killing of Sacramento teen

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
A West Sacramento teen was seriously injured Friday night in a suspected retaliatory shooting, police said on Saturday.

Around 10 p.m., a 16-year-old was shot several times near Linden Road and Allan Avenue, West Sacramento Police said. He was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition.

Police said they identified a suspect, and in coordination with Sacramento Police, they served a search warrant at a Sacramento home on Saturday morning.

West Sacramento Police said they arrested a juvenile at the home, and they were taken to the Yolo County Jail.

The shooting appeared to be in retaliation for the killing of a Sacramento 16-year-old at Summerfield Park, which is not far from where the Friday shooting occurred, police said.

The deadly Wednesday shooting happened during a botched drug deal, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the killing, police said.

He was identified as Adrek Miramontes and was arrested at a home in Sacramento County, police said.

Police have not said how the people involved in the incidents are connected. 

 West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero issued a statement about the shootings.

"Our hearts are heavy following the tragic shooting of a 16-year-old in our community. We are praying for the young person's recovery and holding their loved ones close during this deeply painful time.

Preventing gun violence has been a top priority, and this heartbreaking incident reinforces the urgency of our collective work to ensure safety for all—especially our youth. I fully support Supervisor Lucas Frerichs' statement and his leadership through the Yolo County Gun Violence Prevention Collaborative and City of West Sacramento, Government has been a partner in this efffort.  By working together—across agencies, community organizations, and with residents—we can take real, meaningful steps toward ending preventable violence in our neighborhoods.

I greatly appreciate our West Sacramento Police Department for their swift action in stabilizing the situation and apprehending the suspect. Their courage and dedication are invaluable in moments like this."

