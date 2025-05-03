West Sacramento teen shot in apparent retaliation for killing of Sacramento teen

A West Sacramento teen was seriously injured Friday night in a suspected retaliatory shooting, police said on Saturday.

Around 10 p.m., a 16-year-old was shot several times near Linden Road and Allan Avenue, West Sacramento Police said. He was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition.

Police said they identified a suspect, and in coordination with Sacramento Police, they served a search warrant at a Sacramento home on Saturday morning.

West Sacramento Police said they arrested a juvenile at the home, and they were taken to the Yolo County Jail.

The shooting appeared to be in retaliation for the killing of a Sacramento 16-year-old at Summerfield Park, which is not far from where the Friday shooting occurred, police said.

The deadly Wednesday shooting happened during a botched drug deal, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the killing, police said.

He was identified as Adrek Miramontes and was arrested at a home in Sacramento County, police said.

Police have not said how the people involved in the incidents are connected.

West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero issued a statement about the shootings.

"Our hearts are heavy following the tragic shooting of a 16-year-old in our community. We are praying for the young person's recovery and holding their loved ones close during this deeply painful time.

Preventing gun violence has been a top priority, and this heartbreaking incident reinforces the urgency of our collective work to ensure safety for all—especially our youth. I fully support Supervisor Lucas Frerichs' statement and his leadership through the Yolo County Gun Violence Prevention Collaborative and City of West Sacramento, Government has been a partner in this efffort. By working together—across agencies, community organizations, and with residents—we can take real, meaningful steps toward ending preventable violence in our neighborhoods.

I greatly appreciate our West Sacramento Police Department for their swift action in stabilizing the situation and apprehending the suspect. Their courage and dedication are invaluable in moments like this."