1 dead, 1 injured after being run over by West Sacramento fire truck, police say

By Cecilio Padilla, Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO – One person died and another was injured after a fire truck guiding a big rig through a debris-filled area ran them over in West Sacramento, police said Friday. 

It happened near the train tracks off Jefferson Boulevard and Sacramento Avenue. 

West Sacramento police said a man and a woman were later found underneath a carpet the truck drove over along a dirt trail.

The man died and the woman suffered serious injuries but was stable at last check. Their names were not released.

The West Sacramento Fire Department said the personnel involved were placed on paid leave per city police and would be providing information to the California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident. 

