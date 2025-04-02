Apparent murder-suicide under investigation in West Sacramento, police say

WEST SACRAMENTO – An apparent murder-suicide is under investigation in West Sacramento Wednesday morning, police say.

West Sacramento police say officers responded near F Street and Jefferson Boulevard to investigate a report of shots fired.

At the scene, police say officers found evidence that a murder-suicide had taken place.

Scene of the investigation.

No other details about the incident, including the names of the people who died, have been released.

Police were urging people to avoid the area for the time being due to the investigation.