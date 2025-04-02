Watch CBS News
Local News

Apparent murder-suicide under investigation in West Sacramento, police say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

WEST SACRAMENTO – An apparent murder-suicide is under investigation in West Sacramento Wednesday morning, police say.

West Sacramento police say officers responded near F Street and Jefferson Boulevard to investigate a report of shots fired.

At the scene, police say officers found evidence that a murder-suicide had taken place. 

aw-west-sac-police-investigation-apr2.jpg
Scene of the investigation.

No other details about the incident, including the names of the people who died, have been released.

Police were urging people to avoid the area for the time being due to the investigation. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.