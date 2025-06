First responders are at the scene of a crash in West Sacramento where a vehicle crashed off a freeway onramp Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the Reed Avenue onramp to westbound Interstate 80.

Scene of the crash.

California Highway Patrol says one person was possibly ejected in the crash.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

Due to the crash, the Reed Avenue onramp is closed. No estimated time of reopening has been given.