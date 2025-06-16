Crash near Interstate 80/Highway 50 junction in West Sacramento leaves 1 dead

Deadly crash being investigated in West Sacramento

A driver has died after a crash near the Highway 50 and Interstate 80 junction in West Sacramento early Monday morning.

The crash happened heading westbound towards Davis around 3:30 a.m. near Enterprise Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a pickup truck ended up crashing into a road cushion in a construction zone.

Solo vehichle fatal collision along WB50 where its meets WB80 near Enterprise Blvd.

Roads not impacted. Vehicle is in construction area. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/KQv64N7bOJ — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) June 16, 2025

California Highway Patrol confirmed the driver died in the crash.

No other injuries were reported, and construction workers were in a different part of the freeway at the time.

Traffic was slow in the area through the early morning hours. Drivers should expect some lingering traffic impacts, but lanes in the area are open.