DUI suspect crashed into driver on I-80 in West Sacramento and tried to flee, CHP says

A DUI suspect is under arrest after a crash along Interstate 80 in West Sacramento early Tuesday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened a little before 1:30 p.m. just past the Reed Avenue exit.

Officers say one driver was recklessly going down the freeway when they crashed into another vehicle. That reckless driver then tried to flee, CHP says, but was eventually arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The driver who was struck by the suspect suffered major injuries and had to be transported to the hospital, officers say. That driver's injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Authorities have not released the name of the DUI suspect.

One lane remained blocked through 2:30 p.m. Westbound I-80 traffic into West Sacramento was impacted through the early afternoon hours.