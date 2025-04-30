West Sacramento gives green light to Club Pheasant project, welcoming new business hub in old space

Plans to revitalize former Club Pheasant site in West Sacramento given green light

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Plans to revitalize a beloved local landmark got the final approval at Wednesday night's West Sacramento City Council meeting.

The council unanimously approved the purchase, sale and development agreement with Ram Cor Dev developers for the former Club Pheasant property at a price tag of $1.5 million.

Construction could start as soon as next summer with a projected opening date of summer 2028.

"We are going to hit the ground running. We are eager to do this. We will do it right and we will move as fast as we can," said Henry de Vere White, one of the project's developers. He and his brother Simon have been in the restaurant business for 30 years.

Earlier this week, CBS13 first reported the renderings for what the developers and the city want the new space to look like.

The goal is to reimagine the iconic restaurant, owned and operated by the Palamidessi family for nearly 90 years.

Two years ago, the city of West Sacramento purchased Club Pheasant when the family decided to retire, wanting to preserve it as a community staple and give the space new life.

At Wednesday's council meeting, the focus was on the future. The revamped site will now be home to not just one new restaurant, but a hub for multiple local businesses.

"We're gonna be bringing 6 to 7 different dining experiences here to West Sacramento and recreating the Club Pheasant bar and telling the story of the Palamidessi family and the story of West Sacramento in general, all the patrons who walked through there throughout the 90 years," said de Vere White.

The developers already have commitments from Jack's Urban Eats and Temple Coffee, both of which have locations in midtown Sacramento.

The restaurant space sits in the heart of West Sacramento's thriving Southport community, in the shopping center that is home to Target, Nugget, Starbucks and a lot of existing foot traffic.

"Our residents, as we grow, need more dining options and to have those dining options stay local is really important," said the city's economic development director, Traci Michel. "Our community has been wanting this for years. It's really exciting to have a project that brings so many options for our community."

Part of the original two-story building will be preserved. The proposed changes nearly double the restaurant's original size.

The de Vere White brothers also own some popular spots across Sacramento, including The Snug, the Butterscotch Den and Ro Sham Beaux Wine Bar.

"We are excited to have some of the well-known operators from the region relocate here. We are also excited to focus on local businesses being a part of the project," said Michel.

One critique of the project has been the cost.

West Sacramento purchased Club Pheasant for more than $3 million.

It was sold for $1.5 million, less than half that price. After discussion on that topic, West Sacramento's city council at Wednesday's meeting made it clear they feel confident it is a worthy investment.

"The city will get their money back and will make a healthy return on it so they can reinvest back into the community. It takes a couple years to do that, but that's okay. It's a good investment if it's successful and creates that sense of place that people are asking for," said de Vere White.

He added the city will recoup revenue in tax revenue, infrastructure investments by the developers and the creation of more than 200 non-construction jobs.