Suspect arrested after car-to-car freeway shooting in West Sacramento, officials say

A driver was arrested following a car-to-car shooting on a West Sacramento freeway Monday afternoon, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol's Woodland office said a call came in at roughly 2:16 p.m. to report that a shooting had occurred on westbound Interstate 80 near Enterprise Boulevard.

A suspect allegedly fired at a victim's vehicle, though the victim was not hit, officials said.

The suspect vehicle was located about 10 minutes later, around 2:26 p.m., and the suspect was taken into custody. Authorities said there are no outstanding suspects.

West Sacramento police said both the victim and suspect vehicles exited the freeway into the city following the shooting. The suspect vehicle was later stopped on Jefferson Boulevard, just south of the West Sacramento city limits.

The CHP is leading the investigation due to the shooting happening under the agency's jurisdiction, officials said. It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.