West Sacramento farmers market permanently closes as foot traffic declines

The West Sacramento farmers market has closed for good, organizers announced this week.

Organizers said in an Instagram post Tuesday that they had decided to shutter the market, thanking vendors and the community for their support.

"We are truly grateful for the memories we created together," organizers wrote.

Insufficient foot traffic was cited by organizers as the reason for the market's closure.

Efforts were made to try and secure a busier location in West Sacramento, organizers said, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

The West Sacramento farmers market was held on Tuesdays on 2nd Street along River Walk Park.

It becomes the second Sacramento area farmers market to end operations in 2026, with Oak Park's event announcing in Januarythat it wouldn't return in spring.