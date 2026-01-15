Oak Park Farmers Market in Sacramento to cease operations

Sacramento's Oak Park farmers market won't be returning this spring, organizers announced this week.

The Food Literacy Center ran the market for the past three years, which was held every Saturday morning from mid-May through October.

A multi-year grant – which was secured with help from then-Assemblymember Kevin McCarty – was helping it continue.

But organizers announced Wednesday they had decided to end the market's run because of poor financial viability.

The Food Literacy Center cites a high cost of food, as well as lower participation from farmers and a drop in attendance, for the closure.