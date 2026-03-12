Drunk driver charged with murder in West Sacramento crash, blood alcohol content allegedly 4 times legal limit

A West Sacramento man is now facing a murder charge following a fatal accident that killed an innocent driver on January 25.

West Capitol Ave. crash scene, January 25, 2026

The crash happened in broad daylight on West Capitol Avenue in West Sacramento near the ARCO gas station and Interstate 80.

Kanwal Sahil, 28, was arrested after he was taken to the hospital for minor injuries following the crash. He was originally charged with Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated, and one count of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Drugs Causing Injury.

On March 6, the Yolo County District Attorney's Office amended its criminal complaint and also charged Sahil with murder.

The complaint says he "did willfully and unlawfully kill a human being with malice aforethought."

The district attorney's office will need to prove malice to get a murder conviction.

"These cases are serious, and something that we at the DA's office in Yolo County really, really put a lot of work into and care significantly about; about the families, about the victims that are impacted," said Aloysius Patchen, Yolo County deputy district attorney.

In California over the past decade, DUI deaths have shot up by more than 50 percent. That is an increase more than two times higher the rest of the country, according to a report by Cal Matters.

Chloe Borders was the innocent driver killed in the crash, just shy of turning 32 years old. Borders' family called the loss both senseless and tragic.

"Chloe was a bright light to everyone who knew them and will be deeply missed. Chloe was an avid artist and dance performer who touched the hearts of people around the world with their wit, compassion, and genuine kindness. Just a couple of months before this tragedy, Chloe had begun their journey as a therapist to further their focus on healing and helping others," Borders' family said in a statement to CBS News Sacramento.

Sahil allegedly had a blood alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit when prosecutors say he ran a red light and hit Chloe at a high rate of speed.

"When he collided with her car, he was going so fast that he pushed her vehicle about 100 yards down the road," said Patchen.

Chloe Borders GoFundMe

Patchen says Sahil's dangerous driving, intoxication level and speed justify the new charge.

"The facts bear out that a murder charge is appropriate in this scenario," said Patchen.

For a heartbroken family, nothing will bring Chloe back.

"The family is deeply grateful to the Yolo County District Attorney's Office and the West Sacramento Police Department for the professionalism, attention to detail, care, and dignity they continue to provide to the family and the case. The family trusts that DDA Patchen will continue to navigate the case appropriately to serve the interest of justice. Regardless of the outcome, we will never celebrate another birthday, holiday, or special moment with our beloved Chloe and that can never be made right," the family told CBS News Sacramento in a statement.

Patchen says the murder charge sends a strong message to those who get behind the wheel under the influence.

"People take for granted the fact that vehicles weigh several tons, and when you are driving 60, 70 miles an hour, and you hit somebody because you have made the choice to drink and drive, you are responsible for your actions. You are responsible for the damage, the injury and potentially even the death that you caused," said Patchen.

Sahil pleaded not guilty to the murder charge on Monday in court. He remains behind bars in the Yolo County jail.

Late last year, the Yolo County District Attorney's Office also filed a murder charge against a man who was allegedly driving under the influence when he hit and killed a 70-year-old woman in Woodland, as CBS Sacramento reported.