Repeat DUI offender in U.S. illegally charged with murder after fatal Yolo County crash

A Woodland man in the country illegally with a history of driving under the influence has been charged with murder following a deadly crash in Yolo County.

Early Thursday morning, Oct. 23, CHP Woodland responded to a two-car crash on County Road 112 and County Road 17 in Woodland.

Mario Navarro Dominguez, 2023 Yolo County District Attorney's Office

Mario Navarro Dominguez, according to authorities, was speeding and under the influence when he ran a stop sign and struck the vehicle carrying three members of the Vargas family from Knights Landing.

Estela Vargas, 70, was behind the wheel, driving her husband and son into Woodland.

Estela was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash.

"We know that the father is still in very bad shape. He's still in the hospital. The son was also seriously injured. He will survive, is what we're hearing," said Jeff Reisig, Yolo County District Attorney.

Estela Vargas (middle), her son and husband GoFundMe

The names of Estela's husband and son have not been released at this time by officials.

On Wednesday, Navarro Dominguez appeared in Yolo County Superior Court. He was arraigned not only on charges of DUI and driving without a license, but for murder. He pleaded not guilty in court.

Reisig admits a murder charge for a DUI crash is not too common, but he says in this case, it is entirely appropriate.

"If you engage in reckless behavior that has a high likelihood of causing death or great bodily injury, and that actually results, you can be charged with murder in California. That's the basis for the charge," Reisig said.

Navarro Dominguez has two prior convictions of driving under the influence in Yolo County.

In 2017, he was charged with DUI, driving without a license and hit-and-run with property damage. In 2023, he was charged with DUI, evading a peace officer with reckless driving and resisting arrest.

With both convictions came a written advisement from the court warning that if he continued driving under the influence, he could be charged with murder.

In addition, Navarro Dominguez has served time out of state on vehicular homicide charges.

"He also had a prior conviction out of the state of Washington for vehicular manslaughter, where he was sentenced to prison in Washington," Reisig said.

Wednesday at Navarro Dominguez's arraignment, the Vargas family was successful in asking the judge to keep the accused killer behind bars.

The judge denied bail and he will be held in Yolo County custody as his court hearings proceed.

"It was also significant that the defendant is not in the country legally. He's been deported twice before. He would be a flight risk if he was released," Reisig said.

As for the grieving Vargas family, thousands of dollars have been raised in an online fundraiser to help cover funeral costs for Estrela.

Attempts by CBS Sacramento to reach to Vargas family on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Reisig says his office will fight for justice in this case.

"We will be with the victim's family until the end," Reisig said.

Navarro Dominguez is expected back in Yolo County court on November 12.

His sentence, if convicted of these crimes, would be life in prison.