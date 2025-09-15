West Sacramento drivers brace for another 55-Hour freeway connector closure

Drivers in West Sacramento should prepare for another major freeway closure this weekend. Caltrans is planning a 55-hour shutdown that could impact commutes and weekend travel.

Caltrans crews will shut down the connector from westbound Highway 50 to eastbound I-80 in West Sacramento. In addition, the ramps leading onto westbound 50 at Harbor Boulevard will be closed.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and continue through 4 a.m. Monday.

The work is part of a $280 million pavement rehabilitation project aimed at improving traffic flow and safety in the region.

Some drivers told CBS13 they've grown accustomed to the near-constant construction, while others voiced frustration over unclear signage and detours.

"There's always some construction. That's just a part of living in Sacramento," one driver said.

"It's frustrating. I wish it was just more clear like, 'hey, if you don't get off right here, you're going to miss the next five exits,'" another added.

For drivers heading to Reed Avenue, Caltrans recommends taking westbound 50 to Harbor Boulevard, staying to the right, then going north on Harbor before turning left on Sacramento Avenue.

Local traffic looking to access westbound I-80 can take Harbor Boulevard to West Capitol Avenue and use the West Capitol slip on-ramp.