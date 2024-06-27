West Sacramento barbers discuss Biden-Trump debate and if they'll vote

WEST SACRAMENTO — If you want to know what Americans really think about the state of our country, head to any barbershop.

It's a place where people can speak freely about anything.

It was a busy grand opening day at Dorian's Barber Studio in West Sacramento. Barbers were laser-focused on their clients and not so much on the presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

"I did not know about that," manager Mookie Williams said of the debate. "This is the first time I'm hearing about it."

"I haven't really thought of it," barber Jalen Morris said. "It hasn't really crossed my mind or nothing."

So now that they know, will they watch the debate? The answers were mixed.

However, while the debate may not be top of mind, they do have strong opinions on issues that affect their everyday lives.

"I think health care is really important because you're grown up—like, I'm an adult now," Williams said. "I need health care. My family and friends need health care."

"We were hearing a lot about student loans are going to be forgiven and all that stuff, and then it kind of didn't happen so now it's just sitting on pause," Morris said.

For barber Satinder Baines, it's all about the bottom line.

"Any and all things about taxes because it can reflect our business here," Baines said.

Dominique Frazier isn't into politics but believes the way leaders are elected needs to change.

"The world has changed so much, and you still have a lot of people in office who have a specific way of thinking," Frazier said. "We got to get someone from our generation that has a new mindset to get in there and start changes some stuff."

Whether or not they watch the presidential debate, will they cast a ballot this november?

Baines said no and Williams said yes.

"Honestly, just to be real with you, I haven't voted in a long time, but if I feel like it's necessary, then yeah, I wouldn't mind," Frazier said.

"We'll see, we'll see," Morris said.

All of the barbers we heard from are very dedicated to their profession and are very excited about what they have to offer in West Sacramento.

The debate is at 6 p.m. PT on Thursday. It airs on CNN, but CBS will be among other networks allowed to simulcast it. Watch it online at CNN.com or streaming on CBS News 24/7 and CBSNews.com.