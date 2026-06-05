Bad Bakers in West Sacramento damaged night before National Donut Day

A West Sacramento donut shop that opened a little more than a month ago had its window smashed the night before National Donut Day.

West Sacramento police said officers responded to Bad Bakers at Town Center Plaza early Friday morning to investigate reports of a possible burglary. At the scene, officers found the store's window had been shattered.

Surveillance video showed the incident actually happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

The video also captured an image of the suspect, who appeared to be a man wearing a white bicycle helmet, blue shirt, gray backpack and khaki pants.

Surveillance photo of the suspect. Bad Bakers

Police said the suspect appeared to throw a rock at Bad Bakers' window, smashing the glass, before riding off on a bicycle.

Police noted the suspect never entered the store and nothing appeared to have been stolen.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact West Sacramento police.