West Park High in Roseville placed on lockdown after receiving threats of violence on campus

ROSEVILLE - West Park High School in Roseville was placed on lockdown due to unspecified threats of violence.

On Thursday morning, West Park High principal Becky House issued a message that reads:

"Earlier this morning we were informed of a post on social media alleging violence on the school campus at 12:30 today

While Roseville Police Department is investigating, increased police presence are being added to the campus. At this point, the source and origination of the posts is unknown but we are taking all threats seriously.

"Please know that we are working as diligently as possible to locate the originator of the message and assure that the campus is secure. We ask parents not to come to the campus. As details become available, I will be sure to send follow updates."