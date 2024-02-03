"We're the 49ers" songwriter updating track in preparation for team's Super Bowl appearance

Grammy winning musician puts new spin on his 80s-era 49ers anthem Grammy winning musician puts new spin on his 80s-era 49ers anthem 02:57

While the San Francisco 49ers have been preparing for the Super Bowl, a Marin County Grammy award-winning musician has been cooking up some magic in his music studio for the big game.

The beat to "We're the 49ers" is just as lively and vibrant as the songwriter Narada Michael Walden. Narada wrote the song in 1984 when the 49ers went to the Super Bowl.

"I was very much in love with the 49ers and they were just on fire. In particular, I met a cat named Ronnie Lott who really ignited me," he said.

One of the best athletes in the world teamed up with one of the best musicians in the world to pay tribute to the red and gold.

"I said Ronnie, wouldn't it be great if we did the song for the Niners," Narada said.

That song was called "We're the 49ers," a tune that became like an anthem for the fans and the team. Interesting story, some of the vocals on the song are actually sung by the players from the Super Bowl winning team.

"Ronnie snuck the players in the Automat studios because Bill Walsh would've been really upset if he'd known about it. So, in came Joe Montana, Dwight Clark, Renaldo Nehemiah. All these great, great players, and they have their voices in that tape that we're using til this day," Narada said.

Fast forward 40 years, while the song may be the same, there are some new tracks to include the 49er greats of today.

"Deebo Samuel see the speed. Shifty moves make defenders bleed," one track says.

And a reference to the amazing play that helped lead the 49ers past the Detroit Lions: "Brandon Aiyuk with a ladybug on his shoe, catches all the miracle passes are gone to him you dig."

Narada even included his family in this version of the song. All of them by the way are part of the Faithful, cheering on their favorite team. Narada hopes his creation will become an inspiration for the team, with the entire Bay Area rocking to "We're the 49ers"

"I really want this music to empower them. I want this music to be all over the Bay Area for the whole next week," he said.