Big rig catches fire after crash on I-580 near Tracy

Big rig catches fire on Highway 580 in Tracy

TRACY – A crash involving two big rigs is causing a big slowdown for the Friday morning commute through Tracy.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. along westbound Interstate 580 near Patterson Pass Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that two big rigs were involved – with one of those vehicles catching fire.

No injuries have been reported, authorities say.

Westbound I-580 was closed east of International Parkway for a time. The highway is still reduced down to just one lane at Patterson Pass Road as of 9 a.m.

Drivers are being urged to use a different route.