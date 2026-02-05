Waymo officially announces expansion into Sacramento

Sacramentans will soon be able to hail a ride on Waymo's driverless taxis.

Waymo officially announced its plans to expand into Sacramento on Thursday. However, no official start of service date was given.

"As California's capital and a growing center for progress, Sacramento's spirit of innovation makes it the perfect next step for our expansion," the company said in a statement.

The move comes just months after the California Department of Motor Vehicles approved a major expansion for Waymo that allows the rideshare company to operate its robotaxis in more regions across the state – including parts of Solano, Yolo and Sacramento counties.

Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty hailed the coming of Waymo in a statement shared by the company.

"As Sacramento grows, so does our need for safe, reliable transportation. We're excited to work with Waymo to expand mobility options that are designed with safety at their core," McCarty stated.

A fleet of Waymo's vehicles are being driven the old-fashioned way to Sacramento this week, the company says. Once there, the cars will start learning the ins and outs of Sacramento streets.

Waymo robotaxis currently operate in the San Francisco Bay Area as well as four other cities. Planned service in Boston was also part of Waymo's Thursday announcement.