Was your PG&E bill higher than normal? Here are some programs that could help.

STOCKTON — With more triple-digit heat on the way, the concern for people in Stockton is that their electric bills just seem to keep rising.

Several people took to Facebook trying to figure out why they are seeing their Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) bills double and, in some cases, triple from last month.

One person said their bill went from just over $200 to nearly $700. Another said their bill more than doubled from $300 to $675.

Amanda Rodriguez and her family of four were also hit hard by the high bill pricing.

"It doubled, easily doubled. Over $400 this month," she said.

Rodriguez is still trying to figure out why her bill was so high when she said nothing between June and July changed.

"[The thermostat is] set at 78 and sometimes, we just shut it off," she said. "The heat has gone in this month, but [the bill has] just gone up every month."

We took residents' concerns to PG&E. A spokesperson said the heat is to blame.

"We had temperatures that even with the Central Valley are higher than we typically see," said Jeff Smith, a PG&E spokesperson. "When you have really hot temperatures like that, it does increase usage. Otherwise, it gets uncomfortable, and air conditioners are the big drivers."

But Rodriguez said the heat is a scapegoat.

"I think it was easy to say, 'It's summertime, let's just tack it on,' " she said. "They did that to ease us into the heartbreak, I think."

PG&E said that there was a 9% rate decrease they gave out because they saw such high usage, but for Rodriguez, it didn't make much of a difference.

"I need to keep the power on," Rodriguez said. "I've got two little ones and my husband and it's not like we can take away from our grocery bill."

How can you save on your bill?

PG&E said that there are two ways you can save.

One is by applying for the REACH program, which Smith said could give households who qualify a credit of up to $2,000 on their power bill. There's also the CARE program which would provide a 20% discount or more on eligible customers' bills.

"The earlier you contact us in the process, the better we can help. Don't wait for the 11th hour so to speak," he said.

You can apply for these programs as a PG&E customer on their website or wherever you pay your bill.

We did speak to the City of Stockton about bringing their own power into the city to compete with PG&E. They told us that can't happen until April 2025.