Warriors great Klay Thompson moves to the Dallas Mavericks for 3-year, $50M deal, reports say

Beloved Golden State Warriors guard and legendary Splash Brother Klay Thompson will be headed to Dallas as part of a multi-team sign-and-trade deal, according to reports.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on social media at around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning.

BREAKING: Free agent Klay Thompson plans to join the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50M deal with a player option, sources tell ESPN. Thompson ends his historic Warriors run as part of a multi-team sign-and-trade that’ll also send Josh Green to Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/4GJ5hR3H5o — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

Thompson's departure from Golden State, where he has played his entire 13-year career, ends the Warriors' storied combination with his Splash Brother Stephen Curry and defensive force Draymond Green that led the team to four titles.

According to reports, Thompson is getting a three-year, $50M deal in a sign-and-trade that also involves the Charlotte Hornets.

