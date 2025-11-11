'Walking America Couple" pass through Northern California, share message of positivity and connection

Crossing the country to spread positivity, gratitude, and human connection, that's the mission behind a couple who are walking across all 50 states.

Their journey brought them to Northern California, where they passed through Roseville and Folsom on Tuesday.

Torin and Paige Rouse call themselves the Walking America Couple. They set out to walk more than 12,000 miles through every U.S. state.

What started as a leap of faith to explore America's beauty and diversity on foot has become a deeper mission, one about understanding humanity, one step at a time.

The Rouses say their goal is to connect with people from all backgrounds and remind others that change starts with kindness, compassion and the way we listen to one another.

"It's all about changing the mind, showing people how much we're capable of, how we can change our perspective to be happier, more resilient, more loving, and less judgmental," Paige Rouse said.

"We're seeking to change people within, and that will eventually result in the change outside that we're all hoping for," Torin Rouse added.

Along the way, the couple has been welcomed into hundreds of homes, relying on strangers for meals, shelter, and encouragement. They say it's those acts of kindness that have restored their faith in humanity, and they hope to inspire that same feeling in others.

Now more than two years into their journey, California marks the 28th state the Rouses have visited so far.