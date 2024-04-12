Waguespack, 5 relievers combine on a 6-hitter as Rays beat Giants

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Jacob Waguespack and five relievers combined on a six-hitter and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Friday night.

Waguespack gave up one run and four hits over four innings in his first start since Sept. 25, 2019, and fourth appearance this season. Garrett Cleavinger (2-0) followed with 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Phil Maton, Colon Poche, Jason Adam and Pete Fairbanks — who worked the ninth to get his third save in as many chances — closed out the Rays' fifth win in six games. Fairbanks retired his final two batters with a runner on third.

Tampa Bay has five starting pitchers on the injured list and the Rays' bullpen entered with an AL-worse 6.43 ERA.

San Francisco has three extra-base hits, including one Friday, over the last three games. The Giants went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position against Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay took a 2-1 lead on Amed Rosario's RBI double. Rosario was awarded third when third baseman Matt Chapman was called for obstruction on the Rays' second basemen's slide.

Giants manager Bob Melvin was ejected by plate umpire Clint Vondrak for arguing after Jorge Soler was called out on strikes with two on to end the top of the seventh.

San Francisco starter Keaton Winn (0-3) nearly worked out of a base-loaded, no-out jam in the second with a pair of strikeouts, but walked Yandy Díaz on a 3-2 pitch. He avoided further damage by retiring Randy Arozarena on a grounder.

Winn allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. He struck out six.

San Francisco tied it at 1 in the third when Jung Hoo Lee singled, stole second and went to third on catcher Ben Rortvedt's throwing error, and scored on a wild pitch.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: RHP Alex Cobb (left hip surgery) could throw off a bullpen mound next week. … LHP Robbie Ray (Tommy John surgery) is throwing off a mound and is expected back sometime after the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Logan Webb (0-1) and Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot (1-1) are Saturday's starters.