Wacha throws 6 shutout innings for 10th win as Royals top Athletics 4-2

Michael Wacha pitched six scoreless innings to earn his 10th win of the season, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Athletics 4-2 on Saturday night.

Wacha (10-13) gave up two hits and three walks while striking out five for his first win in more than three weeks. It's the fourth consecutive year and sixth time in his 13 major league seasons that Wacha has won 10 or more games.

Vinnie Pasquantino hit a two-run double and Mike Yastrzemski reached base three times and scored twice as the Royals (81-80) beat the A's (76-85) for the first time in five meetings this season.

John Schreiber, Angel Zerpa and Jonathan Bowlan each retired two batters for Kansas City. Carlos Estévez worked the ninth for his major league-leading 42nd save.

Shea Langeliers had three hits and an RBI for the A's. Manager Mark Kotsay was ejected in the ninth for arguing balls and strikes.

Michael Massey singled leading off the fifth and advanced to third on Yastrzemki's one-out single. After Bobby Witt Jr. flied out, Pasquantino blooped a double to left field that fell between A's shortstop Jacob Wilson and sliding left fielder Tyler Soderstrom as two runs scored.

Athletics starter Luis Morales (4-3) allowed three runs (two earned) and five hits with five strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.

Key stat

Wacha pitched with runners on base in four of his six innings, but allowed only one to reach third.

Key moment

Pasquantino fouled off three consecutive two-strike fastballs from Morales before his two-out hit in the fifth.

Up next

Royals LHP Cole Ragans (3-3, 5.02 ERA) pitches the season finale Sunday. The A's had not announced a scheduled starter.