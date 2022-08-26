Watch CBS News
Local News

Voters in Sacramento to decide whether city should clear more encampments

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Voters in Sacramento to decide whether city should clear more encampments
Voters in Sacramento to decide whether city should clear more encampments 00:48

SACRAMENTO – Voters in Sacramento will be deciding on whether the city should clear more homeless camps.

The issue will be on the November ballot despite a legal challenge from advocates who tried blocking it after a judge sided with the City of Sacramento on Measure O.

If passed, Measure O would require the city to create 600 more shelter beds and would allow officials to clear encampments of four or more people – even if the city cannot give them somewhere else to go.

Sacramento County also released some grim numbers on Thursday showing the number of homeless deaths last year.

Nearly 200 unhoused people died on the streets in 2021. This number is higher than in recent years.

Most deaths were due to substance abuse, the statistics show.

The county saw the most overall deaths ever last year, with 8,600 reported to the coroner.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 8:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.