Violence at California schools has decreased over the last 18 years, study says

In the wake of nationwide violence and school shootings, a recent study revealed that there has actually been a decrease in school violence for California students.

Robert Faris, Professor of Sociology at UC Davis, said, "Schools are the safest place that teenagers spend their day."

That may be a shocking statement considering recent headlines, but it's in alignment with recent data.

A UCLA study found steady and steep decreases in California school violence over 18 years, including fights and reports of guns and weapons on campus.

Faris sees a similar pattern in his own research.

"The fear of violence and the fear of crime is really decoupled from the actual risk of victimization," he said.

However, it's hard to imagine this could be true in light of what we have seen in our local area.

Last month, at San Juan High School, district leaders confirm a student was attacked at by a parent who entered her classroom without permission.

Last year, at Stagg High School, a 15-year-old student was stabbed to death by an intruder on campus.

However, Faris says the data paints a bigger picture. He said, "There's no headline for the millions of students who went to school and nothing happened to them."

The data shows a 56% reduction in physical fights and a 70% reduction in reports of guns being carried into school campuses.

According to Faris, the stricter guidelines at school could be at play here.

Infractions that once may have still allowed for violent students to return to school are now resulting in expulsion or juvie. There's additionally been an investment into bringing on counselors and school resource officers, which Faris says has improved the school climate.

He said, "I don't think showing people data or statistics is particularly reassuring."

However, this survey does reveal that California students generally feel safe at school, despite nationwide violence.