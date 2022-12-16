Viewer calls Kurtis after Social Security payment goes missing

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento senior says her Social Security payment ended up in someone else's account. It was time to Call Kurtis.

Julita Bentz says the Social Security Administration told her someone changed her bank account information and home address. And the agency couldn't reissue the funds until the money already sent out in her name was recovered.

"I called and they told me that my account was breached," she said. "It was very frustrating."

Volunteer Chuck took the case and explained his approach to the agency.

"We feel it's a legitimate complaint or we wouldn't bring it to them in the first place," he said. "It's not every complaint that comes in that we can handle."

And guess what?

"Within less than a month, I got that payment back," said Julita.

Case closed.

Privacy concerns kept a representative for the SSA from talking about individual cases, but CBS13 checked and found you can change bank account and home address information if you have an online login.

That's why it's so important to have strong passwords and two-step authentication, whenever possible.