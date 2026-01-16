Video shows shooting that killed former Sacramento deputy after Elk Grove child stabbing

Newly released video from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office shows the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting that killed a former sheriff's deputy suspected of fatally stabbing his 11-year-old son.

The footage, which was released on social media Friday night and can be viewd here, features dash and body camera video from a Dec. 2 pursuit along Interstate 5 in Sacramento and San Joaquin counties involving 40-year-old Marvin Morales. Authorities say Morales was fleeing after the deadly stabbing at a home in Elk Grove earlier that morning.

Video shows officers tracking Morales' vehicle as it traveled southbound on I-5 before the California Highway Patrol deployed a spike strip near Highway 12. The vehicle veered off the roadway, briefly went airborne and came to rest in a ditch.

The footage shows multiple officers approaching the crashed vehicle moments later. The video shows law enforcement officials delivering commands to Morales, who, while outside his vehicle, was seen retrieving what law enforcement said appeared to be a rifle from his vehicle and failing to drop it. Several bullets were fired at Morales, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed whether Morales did have a gun in his hand and whether he fired a weapon. At the time, CHP officials said it was unclear if he was armed or inside the vehicle when shots were fired.

The pursuit began after Elk Grove police responded to a call from a woman who reported seeing her former husband assaulting their child on home security cameras. Officers later found the 11-year-old, Mar Aris Untalan Morales, stabbed inside a home on Ferrell Way. The child was rushed to a hospital but did not survive. A younger sibling was not injured.

Morales fled the scene before officers arrived. Investigators later discovered a gun safe at the home that had been emptied, prompting warnings to surrounding agencies that Morales could be armed.

The California Department of Justice is investigating the officer-involved shooting, as required under state law when a person is killed by law enforcement.

Morales was a former Sacramento County sheriff's deputy who had resigned from the department in 2024 and was later fired following an internal investigation that found he overdosed on narcotics seized during misdemeanor drug busts. Officials said he no longer had peace officer powers at the time of the Elk Grove incident.