Video shows moment firefighters doused car engulfed by flames on I-80 in Auburn

By Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

AUBURN – Interstate 80 was closed for a short time near Auburn early Monday morning after a car caught fire.

The incident happened a little before 3 a.m. near the Bowman Road exit.

Exactly what led up to the car catching fire is unclear, but video taken by Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit showed that it was partially blocking some lanes.

Due to the incident, first responders said both directions of I-80 were closed for a time. I-80 was back open after 3 a.m.

No injuries were reported. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento-area native.

First published on May 13, 2024 / 7:07 AM PDT

