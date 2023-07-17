VIDEO: RV catches fire on Highway 50 near El Dorado Hills
EL DORADO COUNTY – An RV went up in flames along Highway 50 near El Dorado Hills early Monday afternoon.
The incident happened just after noon near the Bass Lake Road offramp on the eastbound side of the freeway.
Exactly what led up to the fire is unclear, but the RV was soon fully engulfed.
Eastbound Highway 50 had to be shut down for a short time as crews doused the flames. Smoke was also spreading over to the westbound lanes, prompting some traffic slowdowns in that direction.
The fire has since been put out and lanes are back open.
No injuries have been reported.
