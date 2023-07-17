VIDEO: RV catches fire on Highway 50 near El Dorado Hills

EL DORADO COUNTY – An RV went up in flames along Highway 50 near El Dorado Hills early Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just after noon near the Bass Lake Road offramp on the eastbound side of the freeway.

Exactly what led up to the fire is unclear, but the RV was soon fully engulfed.

#EDHFire is on the scene of an RV on fire eastbound on Highway 50 just east of Bass Lake Rd. Eastbound Hwy 50 is completely shut down, exiting on Basslake and then back onto HWY 50 at the eastbound on-ramp. Please be sure to use caution in this area, as smoke also impacts the westbound lanes. UPDATE: The fire has been extinguished, and one traffic lane has been restored. Please use caution as firefighters are still working in the roadway. Posted by El Dorado Hills Fire Department on Monday, July 17, 2023

Eastbound Highway 50 had to be shut down for a short time as crews doused the flames. Smoke was also spreading over to the westbound lanes, prompting some traffic slowdowns in that direction.

The fire has since been put out and lanes are back open.

No injuries have been reported.