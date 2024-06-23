Video: Large sideshow shuts down eastbound Bay Bridge early Sunday

Raw: Sideshow shuts down all eastbound traffic on Bay Bridge Raw: Sideshow shuts down all eastbound traffic on Bay Bridge 02:03

Video shows a large crowd of spectators at sideshow on the eastern span of the Bay Bridge early Sunday morning that shut down eastbound traffic for almost a half an hour.

Bay Bridge sideshow activity on Sunday, June 23, 2024. KPIX

While CHP have yet to confirm any response to the activity, video obtained by CBS News Bay Area shows the incident that happened at around 2 a.m. on the span to the east of the Treasure Island tunnel.

The video shows a large number of people gathered outside of vehicles watching as cars performed stunts and fireworks were ignited. In parts of the video, flashing lights from a few law enforcement vehicles can be seen, but it was difficult to determine whether police or CHP units had any success in deterring the activity.

The sideshow activity stopped all eastbound traffic on the freeway for about 25 minutes until the crowds dispersed.

There were posts on social media about the sideshow, with some sharing video clips of the activity and others showing photos of the traffic back-up that grew behind the stoppage.

CBS News Bay Area has inquired with CHP for details about the incident.