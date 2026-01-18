Video shows illegal fireworks over Interstate 80 in Placer County

An illegal fireworks show right over the freeway in Placer County was caught on camera.

Penryn firefighters could see it from their fire station two miles away. When crews arrived on scene, they only found the spent explosives.

The fireworks were set off in the area of Interstate 80 and Penryn Road around 8 p.m. Saturday.

No fireworks are allowed in Penryn, an unincorporated part of Placer County.

Cal Fire says since 2024, fireworks sparked 1,230 fires and caused $35 million in damage statewide.

Setting off illegal fireworks in unincorporated Placer County is punishable with jail time up to six months or a fine.