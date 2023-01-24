Watch CBS News
VIDEO: Firefighters act quickly after Corvette catches fire on Davis street

DAVIS – No injuries have been reported after a Chevy Corvette caught fire on a Davis street Monday night.

The incident happened in the area of North F Street.

City of Davis Fire Department crews responded to the scene quickly and found the car engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the flames before they could spread.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.  

