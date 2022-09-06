Watch CBS News
VIDEO: Fire that started in carport damages duplex in south Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters worked quickly to try and stop a fire at a south Sacramento duplex from spreading Tuesday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along the 6600 block of Woodbine Avenue just after 9 a.m.

It appears the fire started in a carport at the duplex and quickly extended into the home.

Crews say a neighboring home on the right side of the home was also impacted.

No injuries have been reported. 

First published on September 6, 2022 / 9:56 AM

