VIDEO: Crews rip through part of mural to battle fire at Sacramento nail salon
SACRAMENTO – Firefighters responded to a Sacramento nail salon after a fire broke out in the building Friday afternoon.
The scene was along the 3200 block of Riverside Boulevard.
Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and found heavy smoke coming from the nail salon.
Crews could be seen breaking into the side of the building – ripping through part of a mural that was painted on the side of the building.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
