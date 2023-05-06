VIDEO: Crews rip through part of mural to battle fire at Sacramento nail salon

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters responded to a Sacramento nail salon after a fire broke out in the building Friday afternoon.

The scene was along the 3200 block of Riverside Boulevard.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and found heavy smoke coming from the nail salon.

Commercial structure fire, 3200 block of Riverside Blvd. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire from a nail salon. Crews are still on scene working. No injuries reported at this time. Investigators responding. pic.twitter.com/NWoCGQ25V0 — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 6, 2023

Crews could be seen breaking into the side of the building – ripping through part of a mural that was painted on the side of the building.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.