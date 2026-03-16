Suspect in California teen's 2019 disappearance rearrested in her killing

Authorities have made an arrest in the cold case disappearance of California teenager Victoria Marquina.

Joshua Anthony Martinez was originally arrested in connection to the Amador County girl's disappearance in October 2019, but was released from custody.

Now, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office confirmed Monday that Martinez has been arrested again in connection to the case. According to the jail booking log, Martinez is facing charges of murder along with several alleged sex crimes with a minor.

Martinez, who was 22 at the time, is believed to be one of the last people to see Marquina. He previously admitted to authorities that he dropped the 16-year-old off in Sutter Creek.

Prosecutors noted that Martinez fled to Mexico shortly after Marquina vanished. He was extradited back to the U.S. prior to his initial arrest.

Marquina's body has never been found, but both her vehicle and her cellphone were located in San Joaquin County shortly after her disappearance. The sheriff's office said at the time of Martinez's first arrest that they had circumstantial evidence that allegedly proved he killed her.

In 2025, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office started a new cold case task force focusing on cases like Marquina's.

Martinez is scheduled to appear in San Joaquin County court on Monday. He's being held without bail.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office has also scheduled a press conference to discuss the updates in the case at 2:30 p.m. Monday. CBS News Sacramento will live-stream the comments.