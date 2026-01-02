Watch CBS News
Vic's Ice Cream in Sacramento to celebrate reopening Saturday

By Molly Riehl,
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

After an ownership change and a facelift, a longtime ice cream parlor in Land Park is set to celebrate its reopening this weekend.

Vic's Ice Cream has called the corner of Riverside Boulevard and 8th Avenue home since 1947.

Despite that history, the shop's future was up in the air when owner Craig Rutledge died in 2024. The property was put up for sale – with the hope that any future owner would continue Vic's sweet legacy.

Land Park people bought the shop and have been renovating the place, but general manager Dave Gilson says the nostalgic charm of Vic's will be maintained.

"I'm expecting just pure joy," said Gilson about this weekend's scheduled reopening celebration.

Gilson himself has been working at Vic's since 2001.

The reopening celebration is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Saturday.

"Hopefully, everybody is a little patient," Gilson said.

Many of Vic's iconic flavors will be available – including the chocolate almond fudge, muddy mocha, cherry amaretto, and mint chip. 

