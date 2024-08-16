Watch CBS News
Vic's Ice Cream, an iconic Sacramento business, is up for sale

By Molly Riehl

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A beloved Land Park ice cream shop is for sale, but there is hope that the new owners will continue its sweet legacy.

Vic's Ice Cream is a Sacramento icon, having sat at its same Riverside Boulevard location since 1947

Generations of Sacramentans have memories of coming to the family-owned Vic's.

But, back in March, Vic's announced that owner Craig Rutledge passed away at the age of 73.

Then, on Aug. 8, the property was listed with an asking price of $1.5 million.

But here's where there's hope.

On the listing, it says that the family's goal is, "for business to continue and thrive under new ownership more capable of managing the business."

The listing also notes there is an experienced staff in place – and most, if not all, are interested in keeping their jobs with a new owner.

