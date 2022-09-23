Watch CBS News
Call Kurtis: Veteran's state parks pass delayed

By Kurtis Ming

CBS Sacramento

MANTECA — When a Manteca veteran struggled to get the California State Parks Veterans Pass before his old one was expiring, he called me to investigate.

Marques Jones' submitted a renewal for his veterans pass over a year ago. It's a process the state requires every five years. But after months, he hadn't received anything and his old pass was close to expiring.

"It's a perk for serving our country: free access to state parks through a distinguished veterans pass," said Chuck, the Call Kurtis volunteer who helped Jones.

Chuck reached out to the state, and within 24 hours, Marques' problem had been solved.

"They explained to him what the issue was and that they'd resolved it," he said.

Marques' pass was extended another five years, along with all other pending veterans' passes with the parks department. The state saw a big jump in applications for the passes during the pandemic. But now, a representative says, people should no longer be experiencing delays.

Case closed.

Do you have a consumer problem you can't solve? Maybe Kurtis can. Click here and fill out the online form. 

Kurtis Ming
Eleven-time Emmy Award-winner Kurtis Ming is CBS13's consumer investigative reporter and anchors the weekday 4 p.m. news on CBS13, and 6:30 p.m. newscast on CW31.

First published on September 23, 2022 / 4:16 PM

