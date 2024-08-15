Search on for vehicle of interest in Citrus Heights house fire death investigation

CITRUS HEIGHTS – Police in Citrus Heights are looking for a vehicle of interest after a 61-year-old was found dead in a Citrus Heights house fire in June.

The fire was on June 7, shortly before noon, on the 7500 block of Oak Grove Avenue in Citrus Heights.

After crews extinguished the house fire, they said they found a body, later identified as 61-year-old Geroge Benson, inside the home. Police are now calling Benson's death suspicious.

Anyone with information about locating this vehicle is urged to contact the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers. Citrus Heights Police Department

The police department took over the investigation and said it is looking for a vehicle in connection with the case.

The vehicle is described as a 2002-2006 blue Toyota Camry with an oxidized metal roof. The vehicle notably has no window tint or sunroof and has aftermarket five-spoke chrome rims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.