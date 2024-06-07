Watch CBS News
Person found dead after fire at Citrus Heights home

CITRUS HEIGHTS – A person was found dead in a Citrus Heights home while firefighters were battling a fire on Friday, authorities say.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene on Oak Grove Avenue just before noon. Firefighters encountered a well-involved house fire at the scene.

The flames were soon knocked down, but Metro Fire says that they then discovered a deceased person inside the home.

citrus-heights-deadly-fire.jpg
Scene of the fire. Metro Fire of Sacramento

It's unclear if the person had already passed before the fire.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the person who died. 

Citrus Heights police will be handling the investigation. 

