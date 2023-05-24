Watch CBS News
Vehicle hits fence, then pedestrian in midtown Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — One person was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in midtown Sacramento Tuesday night

It happened shortly before 9:20 p.m. in the area of F and 29th streets.

The Sacramento Police Department said the vehicle first hit a fence, then struck the pedestrian.

The condition of that person is unknown at this time.

No further details were released.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 10:23 PM

