Vehicle hits fence, then pedestrian in midtown Sacramento

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — One person was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in midtown Sacramento Tuesday night

It happened shortly before 9:20 p.m. in the area of F and 29th streets.

The Sacramento Police Department said the vehicle first hit a fence, then struck the pedestrian.

The condition of that person is unknown at this time.

No further details were released.