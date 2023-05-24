Vehicle hits fence, then pedestrian in midtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — One person was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in midtown Sacramento Tuesday night
It happened shortly before 9:20 p.m. in the area of F and 29th streets.
The Sacramento Police Department said the vehicle first hit a fence, then struck the pedestrian.
The condition of that person is unknown at this time.
No further details were released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.