Vehicle hits 2 minors on Coffee Road in Modesto, killing 1

A girl is dead and another hospitalized with serious injuries after a vehicle struck them as they were walking to a football game at Downey High School, Modesto police say.

Officers were called out just before 8:50 p.m. to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash in the 1100 block of Coffee Road. Police say preliminary investigation indicates the girls were walking in a crosswalk in the roadway when they were struck by the vehicle, which was driving south on Coffee Road.

Officers stationed at the football game arrived first and began CPR. Both girls were taken to nearby hospitals where one of them died from her injuries, police confirmed.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the crash.