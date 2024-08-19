Watch CBS News
Vehicle crashes into Old Sacramento boardwalk, damages pillar

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A car was left with significant damage after it crashed into a pillar on the Old Sacramento boardwalk on Monday.

The crash happened a little after noon near Front and K streets.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle suffered significant front-end damage. A pillar for an awning over a section of boardwalk was also broken in the crash.

old-sac-crash.jpg
Scene of the crash. CBS13

It doesn't appear there were any injuries.

City crews were cordoning off the immediate area.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

