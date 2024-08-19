Vehicle crashes into Old Sacramento boardwalk, damages pillar

SACRAMENTO – A car was left with significant damage after it crashed into a pillar on the Old Sacramento boardwalk on Monday.

The crash happened a little after noon near Front and K streets.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle suffered significant front-end damage. A pillar for an awning over a section of boardwalk was also broken in the crash.

Scene of the crash. CBS13

It doesn't appear there were any injuries.

City crews were cordoning off the immediate area.