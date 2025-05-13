Homicide suspect arrested after person found dead in Valley Springs home

VALLEY SPRINGS – Authorities in Calaveras County are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a Valley Springs home over the weekend.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a home on McCauley Road, off of Baldwin Street, around 9:40 a.m. on May 11 to do a welfare check. Deputies also noted that a disturbance had been reported.

At the scene, deputies found a man inside the home who was unresponsive. He soon died at the scene, deputies say.

Valley Springs resident Cody Michael Bridges was at the home during the incident and was detained by deputies. After an investigation, Bridges was arrested and has been booked into Calaveras County Jail on homicide charges.

Exactly how the person died, and what led deputies to determine it was a homicide, has not been detailed by investigators at this point.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released by authorities.