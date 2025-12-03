17-year-old San Jose Valley Fair mall shooting suspect charged with attempted murder; DA seeks adult court

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced charges against the 17-year-old accused of shooting three people at Westfield Valley Fair mall on Black Friday.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, the district attorney said the teen is facing charges of attempted murder, personal use of a firearm and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury. Rosen also asked the judge in the case to try the teen in adult court.

"To reflect the seriousness and dangerousness of this shooter's conduct, adult court is where this case should be handled," Rosen said.

According to the district attorney, the suspect would face up to three to five years in a secure juvenile facility if the case were to remain in juvenile court. The suspect would face a sentence of at least 15 years before being eligible for parole, if convicted in adult court.

"Three to five years in a juvenile facility does not reflect the seriousness, the violence, and the dangerousness of this shooter's conduct. We are inches from murder and a few feet away from a mass murder," Rosen said. "I don't believe that three to five years in a juvenile facility will rehabilitate this 17-year-old."

Rosen said a decision on whether to move the case to adult court may take several weeks.

Around 5:40 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the mall on reports of a shooting. Three victims were located and were taken to a local hospital. Police said the victims' injuries were not life-threatening.

Suspect arrested in connection with a triple-shooting at Westfield Valley Fair mall in San Jose on Black Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. San Jose Police Department

The teen was located by authorities on Sunday night. Police Chief Paul Joseph said the teen was previously arrested in February for carrying and concealing a loaded firearm and that the shooting was gang-motivated.

Joseph said the incident began when the suspect spotted someone whom he perceived to be a rival gang member. The suspect then opened fire, hitting his target and two bystanders.

Rosen said the 17-year-old was on probation at the time of the shooting.

In addition to the teen, Rosen said a 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of helping the teen escape and that she would be facing charges.